We shall have a Biafra state without war – MASSOB

By Emma Una

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has on Friday asked its members to be focused and law abiding, noting that the group would soon actualise their dream for the sovereign state of Biafra.

The group equally hinted that their vision would be achieved without fighting a war.

Disclosing this in Calabar in a marked departure from the annual processions and rallies around cities and towns in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, MASSOB, held seminars to sensitize members of the public on its non violent campaign agitation for a Biafra state.

In Eket and Uyo zones, their leaders, Francis Johnson and Nsijak Akpan organised talk shops at the Eket Main market and multi purpose Town Hall Uyo respectfully to address crowds on the history of the campaign for a Biafran State started by Chief Ralph Iwazurike.

” In his room in Imo State, Chief Uwazurike began this vision to actualise a Biafra state without firing a gun and the campaign has continued to gain momentum and we are confident that very soon we shall have a Biafra state without fighting a war with anyone ” Akpan told the crowd at Uyo.

He said though many years have gone by since the agitation started, it is within view from events in Nigeria that things are falling apart and individuals units seeking to have their freedom will achieve their desire soon.

In Eket , Johnson said killing and destruction of property as was the case during the civil war do not bring about the actualisation of a dream that is the reason for the violence free campaign by MASSOB.

“You cannot kill and destroy the people and land you want to develop so Chief Uwazurike decided on a non confrontational agitation for the actualisation of a Biafra nation where equality will be the watchword”.

Vanguard