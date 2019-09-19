Governor dedicates victory to God

Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

THE Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Thursday upheld the re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP.)

The tribunal had on September 10, adopted the final addresses from the petitioners and respondents involved in the case.

Delivering the judgement, the three-man panel led by Justice A.M Yakubu, however, dismissed Obong Nsima Ekere’s petition for lack of merit.

Ekere and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on May 29 challenged the result of the March 9 elections., citing non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Emmanuel as the winner of the election after recording the highest number of votes in the poll.

However, the petitioners had claimed that the PDP candidate did not record a majority of lawful votes in the poll

The petitioners prayed for the following reliefs::

(1) That the tribunal should declare that the 1st Respondent, Mr Udom Emmanuel did not secure and could not have secured the majority of lawful votes cast at the elections;

2) That the election was void and invalid due to non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2015,

3) That the election being invalid by reason of non-compliance was null and void;

4) The tribunal should order a fresh governorship election in Akwa Ibom except in Etim Ekpo and Essien Udim where elections were held in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act, 2015 (sic).

The tribunal noted that the petitioners failed to call witnesses in eight out of the 21 local government areas where they claimed to have won. the election.s.

Meanwhile, the governor has dedicated his victory at the tribunal to God and the good people of the state.

Governor Emmanuel, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh, said “today, the overwhelming victory that the good people of Akwa Ibom State gave me at the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial election was again reaffirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank our only God who saw us through the campaigns, the elections and the victory without any loss of lives.

“This could only have happened, because we believe in God and His presence and guidance has never departed and will never depart from this state.

“To you my dear and great Akwaibomites, thank you for the love, faith, belief and trust you have shown me, your prayers and hope in my capacity to take this state to a place and point that would stand out as a source of reference in what an inspired and people-centric governance can and should be.

“To my fellow brothers and sisters on the opposite end of the political divide, I am extending my hand of fellowship again to join me in building a state that would be the pride of us all- an economically viable, infrastructurally developed, morally sound and forward-looking state where the abiding cords of our unity and brotherhood will be strengthened.

“In every political contest, a winner must emerge and the loser must accept the verdict of the people. The Akwa Ibom people have spoken-they spoke loudly and clearly on March 9, 2019, by overwhelmingly re-electing me to a second term.

“The time has come for us to come together and move our dear state forward. The Completion Agenda is an Akwa Ibom Agenda and we must all be invested in its execution”.