Niger PDP ready for LG polls — Official

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger on Friday said that it has concluded arrangements to participate in the state Local Government Council elections scheduled for Nov.30.

Alhaji Yahaya Ability, PDP Zonal Vice-Chairman, Niger North Senatorial Zone made this known while speaking to newsmen in Minna.

“We have completed every arrangement for the candidates of the PDP to participate in the elections.

“After series of meetings with aspirants, the PDP will be fielding consensus candidates for the chairmanship position in 23 out of the 25 local governments areas in the state.

“It is only in Chanchaga and Agwara local governments that primary elections will be conducted,” he said.

Ability who was optimistic that the party would emerge victorious in the elections, urged the State Independent Electoral Commission to be fair to all and transparent in the conduct of the polls.

He said that the party resolved at its just concluded working committee meeting that participating in the election would be in the interest of the party.

“We want to use this election to show the world that we won the last general elections in the state,” he said.

Similarly, Alhaji Aminu Alhaji, chairman of the commission at a recent stakeholders forum, said that the commission would comply with the rules of the game during and after the elections.

Alhaji who was represented by the commissioner in charge of security in the commission, Alhaji Kawu Yakubu, said that they would engage the police and stakeholders in electoral training.

“The commission will embark on massive sensitisation of the electorate and other stakeholders in the 25 local governments of the state against election violence,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state had on Thursday, warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against violence in the run-up to the elections.(NAN)

Vanguard