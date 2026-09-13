NELFUND nursing funding rises to N1.08bn

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has disbursed more than N1.08 billion to 5,381 students studying nursing and midwifery across 21 institutions under its student financing scheme.

The intervention, which covers federal and state nursing and midwifery institutions, represents a significant increase in funding over three academic sessions, according to figures released by the Fund.

NELFUND said its support for nursing and midwifery students rose from N59.4 million in the 2023/2024 academic session to N205.8 million in 2024/2025 and N811.9 million in 2025/2026.

The N811.9 million disbursed in the 2025/2026 academic session was higher than the combined N265.2 million provided in the preceding two sessions.

Beneficiaries are drawn from institutions including Oyo State College of Nursing, Shehu Sule College of Nursing, Lagos State College of Nursing, Ogun State College of Nursing, Katsina State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kebbi State College of Nursing, and Cross River State Colleges of Nursing.

Other beneficiary institutions are located in Bauchi, Anambra, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.

The development comes amid efforts to expand access to professional health training and reduce financial barriers faced by students pursuing nursing and midwifery qualifications.

Speaking on the intervention, NELFUND Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akintunde Sawyerr, said the Fund was investing in human capital needed for national development.

Sawyerr said every student retained in school represented a potential professional and contributor to the country’s development.

He said the increase in funding for nursing and midwifery education demonstrated the impact of reducing financial barriers for students pursuing professional qualifications.

According to him, the Fund was particularly encouraged by the number of young women benefiting from the intervention, given the high proportion of female students in nursing and midwifery programmes.

Sawyerr said supporting their education could contribute to their professional development and participation in the healthcare sector.

He said: “NELFUND is not simply providing financial assistance to students; we are investing in the human capital that Nigeria needs to move forward.

“Every student we keep in school represents a future professional, a future healthcare worker and a potential contributor to the development of our nation.”

He added: “The growth in support for nursing and midwifery education, from N59.4 million to N811.9 million in just three academic sessions, shows what becomes possible when financial barriers are removed from the path of young Nigerians who are determined to build a future for themselves and contribute to society.”

Also speaking, NELFUND Executive Director, Operations, Mustapha Iyal, said the Fund remained committed to ensuring that eligible students received financial support promptly.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the seamless and timely delivery of support to eligible students, so that more young Nigerians can obtain the skills and qualifications the country needs,” he said.

NELFUND said the intervention formed part of its broader mandate to ensure that financial constraints did not prevent eligible Nigerians from accessing and completing higher education.

The Fund said it would continue to expand access to student financing while seeking to ensure that its interventions translated into educational and human-capital outcomes for beneficiaries.