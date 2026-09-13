Don’t leave politics to opportunists, Fayemi tells Catholics

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerian Catholics to actively participate in politics rather than withdraw from the political process because of the perception that politics is a “dirty game”.

Fayemi made the call while speaking at the plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, at Our Lady and St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Oke-Gada, Ede, Osun State.

Speaking on the theme, “Faith in Action: Empowering the Catholic Laity for Active Political Participation Ahead of the 2027 General Elections,” the former governor said Christians had a responsibility to contribute their values to public life and help promote justice, accountability and the common good.

He said abandoning politics would create opportunities for individuals who may not share the same commitment to those values to assume positions of authority.

Fayemi said political participation should go beyond voting to include contesting elections, joining political parties, monitoring electoral processes, educating voters and holding elected officials accountable.

“Public office is too serious to be left to people who have no fear of God. When serious Catholics committed to the ideals of social justice and the common good turn away from politics, we open the door for unprincipled opportunists to take power,” he said.

The former governor urged Catholics to approach the 2027 elections without allowing ethnicity, religion, personal financial interests, political patronage or blind loyalty to political parties to determine their choices.

He advised voters to assess candidates and political programmes based on their commitment to human dignity, justice, peace, security, development and the common good.

Fayemi also urged eligible Catholics to register to vote, collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and participate actively in voter education, election monitoring and efforts to strengthen democratic institutions.

He said the Catholic Church should make political formation a priority, arguing that encouraging members to participate in politics without adequately preparing them for public service would be insufficient.

According to him, such programmes should cover Catholic social teaching, the Nigerian Constitution, electoral laws, democratic governance, leadership ethics, public policy, human rights, media literacy and election monitoring.

Fayemi, a former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, also urged the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, CYON, to organise programmes to educate young people on the dangers of vote buying, voter apathy and electoral violence.