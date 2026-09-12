Adebayo mourns Tukur, recalls business partnership

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — The 2027 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has mourned the death of former governor of old Gongola State and former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamanga Tukur.

Adebayo described Tukur, who died at 90, as an accomplished statesman whose contributions to Nigeria and Africa spanned public administration, business, politics and continental economic cooperation.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Adebayo said he received news of Tukur’s death with “deep sadness,” describing him as a distinguished administrator, businessman and elder statesman whose contributions would remain part of Nigeria’s history.

“Alhaji Bamanga Tukur dedicated many years of his life to the service of Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Adebayo also recalled his personal and professional relationship with the late politician, saying their engagements extended beyond politics to investments, maritime development and activities associated with the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

According to him, he had the privilege of working with Tukur on investments in Adamawa State, the promotion of indigenous participation in the shipping industry and the implementation of NEPAD initiatives under Tukur’s leadership.

“Personally, I have had the privilege of working with this true and illustrious Nigerian personage in terms of my investments in his beloved state of Adamawa, in the area of promotion of indigenous shipping, and in the implementation of the mandate of the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD), under his leadership,” Adebayo said.

Tukur was elected governor of Gongola State in 1983 and subsequently held several senior positions in government and the private sector before emerging as national chairman of the PDP in 2012. He held the position until 2014.

He also played a prominent role in African private-sector advocacy and served as chairman of the NEPAD Business Group.

Adebayo said Tukur’s varied responsibilities reflected the breadth of his career and his commitment to national development, enterprise and African economic cooperation.

He said Tukur’s death was a loss to his family, Adamawa State and Nigerians who encountered him during his decades of public service, business leadership and political activities.

“At this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the government and people of Adamawa State, his friends, associates, and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss,” he said.

“Nigeria has lost an experienced leader and statesman of remarkable accomplishment.”

Adebayo said Tukur’s career should serve as an example to younger generations on the importance of national service and commitment to development.

He prayed for strength and comfort for the family and associates of the late statesman, and for the repose of his soul.

Tukur’s death has continued to attract tributes from political leaders and institutions across the country, with many recalling his roles in the Second Republic, the private sector and the PDP.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has also declared three days of mourning in the state in honour of the former governor.