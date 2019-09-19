Breaking News
Have positive mindset to excel, teacher counsels students

Education

By Bola Oguntola

Mrs Temitope Adeyemi, a teacher at Akiitan Senior Secondary School, Lagos, has counselled students to develop positive mindset to be able to actualise their dreams and reach their goals in life. She stated this during a chat with Vanguard as pupils and students resumed for a new academic session.

She noted that a positive mindset would allow them  to assimilate, understand and cope with the new challenges  they would encounter in the new term, adding that goal-setting by teachers and students was necessary, as it would have positive effects on  all. She also stressed that teachers should inculcate social values into their students for peace and fairness in student-teacher, student-student and student-administrator dealings.

Adeyemi also charged teachers to show good examples to their students in the way they dress, speak and act so that they would be positive role models. She enjoined students to see learning beyond what is taught in the classroom and be active in other non-academic activities such as belonging to groups like Girl’s Guide, Boy’s Scout etc to learn leadership qualities.

