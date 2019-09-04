Breaking News
Éric Akoa Trailblazer for AFRICA model

Eric Akoa is a superstar model born in Cameroon. He started his modelling career in his home country and have moved around the world modelling for big brands and signing mega endorsements. His first early Jobs where advert campaigns for MTN Cameroon And Smirnoff Cameroon.

Éric Akoa

Then he moved to Dubai in 2017 where he started also a new modelling career there and ended up signing an exclusive contract with Puma in 2018
and did other campaigns for the likes of Ariel Nigeria and other Nigerian companies.

Éric Akoa also has featured on advert and campaigns with Hollywood celebrity like Chris Hemsworth and co. Eric is hard-working, intelligent and smart. He is currently making Cameroon and Africa proud.

