Africa no longer copying models but building home-grown solutions – Aanu Adedoyin, CEO, Sabi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Chief Executive Officer of Sabi, Aanu Adedoyin Adasolum has highlighted the growing independence and innovation within Africa’s technology ecosystem.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Vanguard at Moonshot 2025, Adedoyin emphasised that while the continent has long drawn inspiration from global models, it is now producing homegrown solutions that better address local challenges.

According to her, the African tech landscape has witnessed remarkable evolution over the years.

“Africa’s tech ecosystem is ever-growing and ever-evolving,” she said. “If we even look at when this conference started three years ago to where it is today, it has grown year on year. At first, you would see models copied from different parts of the world, but now we’re building home-grown models that better solve our needs, and that has led to growth for different companies.”

Speaking about Sabi, her company, and its focus, Adedoyin explained that the company works with local producers and aggregators in the mineral space to export critical minerals.

She noted that the most exciting aspect of the company’s work lies in its traceability technology, which allows for tracking the provenance of minerals from their source to their export destinations.

On the question of regulatory frameworks, Adedoyin cautioned against the idea of a universal policy approach for Africa’s diverse economies.

“It would be lovely if there was a single policy system that works for everyone,” she noted, “but realistically, every policy faces a specific problem it is designed to solve. Different regions and sectors have their own challenges, and those require tailored solutions. We know what generally makes business easier – simple registration processes, a friendly tax environment, access to working capital – but these must all be adapted to fit local contexts.

However, Adedoyin described the Moonshot Conference as a vital platform for connection and visibility within the African tech ecosystem.

“Moonshot is pretty important because it helps all the players come together, brings visibility to what’s available in the market, and helps businesses access the support they need. It also attracts international investors and fosters connections,” she said.

“As the conference continues to grow and more diverse players engage with African businesses, it will continue to drive and strengthen the ecosystem.”

