El-Rufai commends NSCDC for tackling insecurity in Kaduna

By Omeiza Ajayi

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC for its role in tackling insecurity in the state, describing the corps as one of the best in the country.

The governor gave the commendation Wednesday in Abuja when he paid a visit on the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

A statement from the Ministry signed by the Director, Press, Mohammed Manga said the governor equally commended the minister for his assistance to the paramilitary services in his state.

Stating that he was in the Ministry to congratulate the Minister on his recent appointment, el-Rufai also sought for collaboration on how best to tackle the spate of insecurity in the state. He said that “the Federal Government has done creditably well towards restoring security along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway through the deployment of security personnel from all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies that are in charge of ensuring security in the country. ‘Mal. El-Rufa’i expressed the State Government’s desire to continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity, noting that, Kaduna State Government is willing to give its necessary assistance that will support the security agencies in combating crime and criminality in the state and its environs. “The Governor who stated that the state was now safe, compared to the situation in a few months back, commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for its dogged determination to fight against crime, describing it as one of the best security agencies in the country”, the statement added.

Responding, Aregbesola called on State Governors, particularly those of the North East and North Western Zones of the country, to emulate the Kaduna State Government’s model of tackling insecurity through the deployment of modern technology to support the effort of the Federal Government and security personnel in combating all forms of crime and criminality in the zones.

“Through the use of modern technology, the menace of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other vices bedevilling the country will be put behind within the shortest possible time”, he said.

The Minister further said that this will influence the development of an effective strategy on a regional basis for curtailing the menace of insecurity and its attendant challenges facing the nation, especially in the North-Western Zone.