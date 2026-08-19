N15.8trn: What we did with subsidy savings – Oyedele

Oyedele

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has disclosed what the federal government did with N15.8 trillion generated from the removal of fuel subsidy and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market between June 2023 and December 2025.

Oyedele on Wednesday, at a media conference on Nigeria’s reform scorecard titled “The Benefits, Costs and Harm Prevented”, listed ten items FG used the money for.

How The Reforms Benefit Average Nigerians