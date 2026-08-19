Mangu killings: Police arrest suspected mastermind, hunt attackers

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a suspected mastermind of the deadly attack on Bin-Per community in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Kombun District, reportedly claimed the lives of 25 people, while four others sustained injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, saying the suspect was believed to have played a key role in planning the attack.

He said investigations were ongoing, while security operatives had launched a manhunt for other suspected attackers who fled the scene.

The victims were subsequently given a mass burial as residents continued to mourn the dead.

The attack also prompted women from the community to stage a peaceful protest, during which they called for urgent government intervention and stronger security measures to protect residents from further attacks.



Residents said the attackers, who were reportedly heavily armed, moved from house to house and forced their way into homes while occupants were asleep.

The incident has generated outrage among residents, community leaders and other stakeholders, who called for urgent measures to prevent further attacks on vulnerable communities in Mangu and other parts of Plateau State.

The police appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist in tracking down the fleeing suspects and preventing further attacks.