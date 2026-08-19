Flooding: Wike defends demolition of Abuja structures blocking waterways

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has defended the ongoing demolition of structures blocking water channels in Abuja, telling critics that those who erected the structures were themselves acting outside the law.

Wike spoke on Wednesday while responding to questions on the demolition exercise, which began after his inspection of flood-prone areas of Maitama on Tuesday.

Confronted with criticisms on social media over whether the FCT Administration had followed due process, the minister fired back: “What is due process? You went to block a water channel—is that due process?”

He insisted that the FCT Administration, not those who obstructed the waterways, was on the right side of the law. “I am the one following due process to make sure the right thing is being done,” he said.

The minister made clear that the enforcement would not stop at Maitama, with the FCT Administration set to move into other parts of the city where structures had been erected on or around drainage and water channels.

“Certainly. We have just started somewhere. After that, we move to another area. We are not going to end just with what we started yesterday,” Wike said.

He explained that clearing the obstructions would restore the free flow of water and help address flooding in affected communities, adding that the FCT Administration’s responsibility was to protect the wider public wherever private structures created flood risks for residents.

Wike’s remarks come amid growing concern over weekend’s flooding in several parts of Abuja, including Maitama, Lokogoma and Wuse, following heavy rainfall in the capital.

The FCT Administration has in recent weeks intensified its clampdown on structures encroaching on waterways and drainage corridors as part of efforts to improve flood control and enforce the territory’s master plan.