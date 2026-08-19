Isese Day: Ogun declares Thursday public holiday

File image of traditional worshippers.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Isese Day celebration.

The declaration, according to the state government, underscores its commitment to preserving and promoting Yoruba culture, heritage and traditional values.

The government, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the holiday would provide an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion to honour their ancestors, observe traditional rites and promote the values embedded in their spiritual and cultural practices.

It said: “Isese Day provides an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion to honour their ancestors, observe traditional rites and promote the values and teachings embedded in their spiritual and cultural practices.”

The government noted that the celebration would also foster a sense of community among practitioners and enable the wider society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

It recalled that August 20 was formally declared a public holiday in Ogun State in 2023, following a resolution of the Ogun State House of Assembly and the subsequent approval of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to the government, the observance of Isese Day reflects the administration’s recognition of the important role of culture and traditional institutions in preserving Ogun State’s identity and strengthening social cohesion.

The statement added: “The celebration also promotes a sense of community among practitioners, while providing an opportunity for the wider society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.”

The government urged residents to celebrate the occasion peacefully and responsibly, while respecting the beliefs, rights and practices of others.

It further encouraged residents to use the celebration as an opportunity to promote cultural understanding, peaceful coexistence and respect for the diverse traditions that make up the state’s social fabric.