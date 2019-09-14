Breaking News
Translate

Ebola: Congo confirms 2,000 deaths, over 3,000 cases 

On 11:53 pmIn Foreign, Health, Newsby

Congo’s National Ebola Response Committee says confirmed Ebola deaths in the east of the sprawling African nation are nearing 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus have exceeded 3,000.

FILE - A health worker wearing a protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat an Ebola patient at a treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 13, 2019.
A health worker wearing a protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat an Ebola patient at a treatment centre in Beni, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 13, 2019. PHOTO: AP

According to VOA report, the committee released the latest numbers Friday after a discussion in Goma by the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church about efforts to help stem the spread of Ebola in communities.

Mistrust of health workers and widespread security issues still threaten the fight against the second deadliest outbreak of Ebola in history in a region where armed groups have fought for decades over the mineral-rich land, as reported by VOA.

The committee reported 3,002 confirmed Ebola cases with 1,974 deaths.

The World Health Organization said Friday they recorded the lowest weekly incidence of Ebola since March 2019 with 40 new cases but said it was unclear if this positive trend would continue.

Vanguard.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.