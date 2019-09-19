DUFIL empowers youths towards LEARN initiative

By Oghenefego Obaebor

In keeping to its commitment to education, Dufil, makers of Indomie instant noodles, has donated educational materials and cash to the Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network, LEARN.

LEARN, founded by Mrs Abimbola Fashola aim to cater for young people between the ages of 9 and 17 years with various activities.

Speaking at the LEARN Centre in Lagos, Group Public Relations and Events Manager for Dufil, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, said the firm has been partnering with LEARN for 12 years.

“We are proud of LEARN’s consistency over the years in creating alternative platforms for learning and breaking barriers for students in public schools.

“LEARN keeps students away from antisocial practices during the summer holiday,” he said.

Ashiwaju further commended the indigent scholarship programme of the centre where students from low income backgrounds are offered the opportunity to attend leading educational institutions across the country.

Ashiwaju said: “In cash, we will be supporting the initiative with N500,000 and also with educational materials this year.

“As a brand, Indomie will keep supporting and empowering young people who need to be equipped with the much needed skills to help them become future leaders.

“We will continue to partner with LEARN to educate, create opportunities and a better future for Nigeria’s teeming young population.”

He charged the students to value the knowledge acquired through the LEARN initiative because it could not be quantified.

The Chief Operating Officer, LEARN, Mrs Ronke Oguntoyinbo, commended Dufil Prima Foods for their support. According to her, this shows the level of dedication and sense of duty the company has continued to show towards the educational development of Nigerian youths over the years. She promised that LEARN will utilise the donations effectively.

Vanguard