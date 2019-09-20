Defection: Bayelsa PDP disowns Sen. Amange

The Bayelsa chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the former senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Sen. Nimi Amange, following his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amange was a PDP senator from 2007 to 2011 and represented former President Goodluck Jonathan’s constituency.

But reacting to Amange’s defection in a statement issued in Yenagoa, the state Chairman of PDP, Mr Moses Cleopas, stated that the former lawmaker did not defect directly from PDP.

Cleopas said that Amange ceased to be a member of PDP before the February National Assembly (NASS) elections when he defected from PDP to African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amange had on Thursday claimed that he left PDP because of Gov. Seriake Dickson’s “unilateral style of leadership,” which he likened to an emperor.

However, Cleopas, while defending Dickson, described Amange’s stance as “unfortunate and mischievous attempt to create a false impression of an implosion within a party that is stable.”

According to Cleopas, the PDP family in Bayelsa does not see Amange as a member of the party after he defected to ADC early this year.

“There is a misleading report that Amange has defected from PDP to APC.

“The fact is that Amange is not a member of our party. He defected from PDP to ADC to contest against us in the February NASS election and lost.

“Sen. Amange is not a PDP leader and the public should discountenance this misleading claim. “This unfortunate claim is part of a calculated attempt to create an erroneous impression of an implosion in a party that is stable.

“PDP in the state knows those who are genuine members. Amange is not one of us and he should desist from misinforming the public with the intent to cause mischief,” the statement further read.

Amange had in a letter to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, made available to newsmen, stated that he had resigned the membership of his former party to join APC, ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship poll in Bayelsa.

He also predicted bright chances for APC in the Nov. 16 governorship poll in the state.

He said: “APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, hails from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA), with the highest voting strength.

“I come from Nembe LGA and by my joining APC, Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Brass LGA is Chief Timipre Sylva’s area and therefore an APC stronghold.

“So, those three LGs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LGA, to PDP because their candidate is from there.

“Then Sagbama LGA, where the governor comes from, will be donated to him because PDP’s running mate is from Sagbama.

“The question is, what will other LGAs do? So, we are taking three, they are taking two. The remaining three LGAs is 50/50,” Amange said.

