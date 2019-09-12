Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Northern governors adopt NLTP

On 5:04 pmIn Newsby

Ben Agande Kaduna.

…It must conform with anti-open grazing law…BNSG

The nineteen northern states yesterday adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan initiated by the federal government to check the incessant clashed between farmers and herders.

This was announced at the end of the Forum’s meeting in Kaduna by the chairman of the northern governor’s forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Also read: Lalong receives strategic development plan, describes document as guide

But the Benue state government which was represented at the meeting by the deputy governor, Benson Abuonu said the state government will study the plan to ensure that it conforms with the states anti-open grazing law.

Details shortly.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.