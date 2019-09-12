Breaking: Northern governors adopt NLTP

Ben Agande Kaduna.



The nineteen northern states yesterday adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan initiated by the federal government to check the incessant clashed between farmers and herders.

This was announced at the end of the Forum’s meeting in Kaduna by the chairman of the northern governor’s forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

But the Benue state government which was represented at the meeting by the deputy governor, Benson Abuonu said the state government will study the plan to ensure that it conforms with the states anti-open grazing law.

