Save me from dying, Ngozi Nwosu cries out for help

By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu of “Fuji House of Commotion” fame is once again battling a serious health crisis and is pleading for public support to fund her treatment.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress said she needs ₦30 million to undergo three urgent surgeries. She warned that any delay could be life-threatening.

Lying on a hospital bed, Nwosu revealed that she has been hospitalized for three weeks and is in severe pain.

“Please, the pain has gone beyond my control. I need your help. Don’t let me die,” she said.

“I am begging my fans and family. I am going through a lot of pain. I have about three surgeries to undergo.” In the caption, she called on fans, friends, colleagues, and family to support her treatment financially or help share her appeal.

This is not the first time Nwosu has faced a health battle. In 2013, she was flown to the United Kingdom for a successful heart and kidney transplant. At that time, friends, colleagues, and corporate organizations rallied around her. Former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola donated ₦4.5 million, while another ₦2 million was raised by well-wishers.

According to her, the condition has relapsed, and she is back in hospital.

Nwosu said the three life-saving procedures will cost about ₦30 million. She ended her plea with a call for prayers and support as she fights to stay alive.