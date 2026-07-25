Osun NURTW crisis: ALGON cautions Adeleke over “illegal” interference

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

As the factional crisis within the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW in Osun state lingers, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, in the state has cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke against “illegal interference” not to undermine rule of law.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that Governor Adeleke banned NURTW activities across motor parks in the state few hours after the council chairmen appointed caretaker committee for transport unions in the state.

However, Idowu maintained that that, under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the establishment, control, maintenance and regulation of public motor parks are the exclusive constitutional responsibilities of local government councils. It therefore argued that the Governor lacks the legal authority to suspend the activities of transport unions or assume control over the management of motor parks.

He consequently described the Governor’s reported directive suspending the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as unconstitutional, null and void, urging security agencies to act strictly in accordance with the law.

He consequently described the Governor’s reported directive suspending the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as unconstitutional, null and void, urging security agencies to act strictly in accordance with the law.