D’banj becomes first Nigerian entertainer to ring London Stock Exchange closing bell

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has become the first Nigerian artist to ring the closing bell at the London Stock Exchange.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Fall in Love’ crooner disclosed this in a post on his verified X handle on Friday.

According to D’banj, he participated in the ceremony as part of activities marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal African Society in London.

He described the occasion as a historic moment and shared photographs from the ceremony.

The post reads: “On Wednesday 22nd of July, History was made. I was invited to the London Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell as we celebrate the 125 years of the Royal African Society.

“Honored to have shared the same platform with the Prime Minister of St. Kits and Nevis, Terrace Michael Drew, Ex-President of @afreximbankofficial/ Second patron of the Royal African Society Prof. Benedict Oramah…

“I must greet you all specially & powerfully.”

The London Stock Exchange hosts Market Open and Market Close ceremonies to mark significant milestones, listings, and anniversaries for organisations, companies and institutions.

NAN reports that the Royal African Society is one of the United Kingdom’s oldest organisations dedicated to promoting knowledge and engagement with Africa through culture, policy engagement, education and business.

(NAN)