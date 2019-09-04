Breaking: Dino Melaye loses Kogi PDP governorship ticket

Idowu Bankole

Senator Dino Melaye has today lost the Governorship election ticket to Engr Wada, who emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the November 16 governorship election.

Musa Wada, a younger brother of the immediate past Governor Idris Wada, who also contested for the ticket, scored 748 votes to clinch the party ticket.

He was closely followed by Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of a former governor, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), who polled 710 votes.

Capt. Wada, the immediate past governor, came third with a total vote of 345, while Senator Dino Melaye polled 70 votes to emerge fourth.

Others include Aminu Suleiman- 55 votes, Victor Adoji-54, Erico Joseph- 42, AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.)- 11, Emmanuel Omebije- 9 votes, Mohammed Shuaibi- 4 votes, Bayo Michael- 2 votes and Jabiru Haruna- 0.

Vanguard