Bobrisky offers birthday cake to couples about to wed

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the disruption of his 28th birthday party by police officers last Saturday, popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has offered to give out his gigantic birthday cake to any couple getting married soon. Bobrisky who stated that no amount of hate would bring him down, shared photo of the cake on his Instagram page.

The controversial socialite was advised by his friend, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh to give out the cake. Tonto Dikeh posted pictures of Bobrisky’s cake which is ten layers high and said that it is either they eat it all or donate it to a couple getting married this week.

She wrote: “… My Gee… We go shit tire, because this cake must finish or you donate it to a couple who can’t afford any and is getting married this week (I can imagine how happy they will be)…”

Bobrisky has apparently heeded to the advice of his “bestie”, as he has decided to give out the giant cake. In an Instagram post, he wrote: ‘This was supposed to be my birthday cake, before it was cancelled for no reason. Like I used to say my heart is filled with gold, but many haters are just looking for my downfall… If you are getting married this weekend please come and have this cake. I repeat no amount of hate will change who I am. I will preserve the cake in my freezer at home so don’t be bothered about it getting spoilt’.

In another post, he shared photos of two more cakes he got as gifts which he plans to give out as well. He stated that it had always been his dream to throw a multi-millionaire birthday party. He wrote: “Yesterday would have been my dream day cos I have been dreaming about throwing a multi-millionaire party, but sad everything came this way.. Let’s thank God for life.”

Bobrisky’s hopes of having a grand birthday bash went down the drain, after men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), were stationed at the venue of the event and disrupted activities.

