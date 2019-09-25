Army begins another round of Operations Python Dance,Crocodile Smile, others Oct.7

By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian Army has said it was set to begin another round of Operations Python Dance, Crocodile Smile and Ayem Akpatuma in the South East, South West and North Central parts of the country simultaneously.

The special operations, according to the army, in a statement, Wednesday evening, through its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa,”will start concurrently from the 7th of October to 24th of December 2019.”

It explained that the operations were “in her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation.”

The statement read in full: “In her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian Army (NA) is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises in the various geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“The exercises are Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA 11 in the North Central and parts of North-Western States of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger States in 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR) including Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade, Exercise EGWU EKE 1V which will be carried out in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in 82 Division AOR, while Exercise CROCODILE SMILE 1V will, as usual, take place in the South-South and parts of South Western States of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ AOR.

“Similarly, Operation Positive Identification will also be extended across the nation to check out for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, as part of Programmes imbued in to the exercises, – the Nigerian Army Women Corps, will stage a robust show of force/confidence building patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, in order to consolidate on the existing cordial Civil-Military Relations, an elaborate Civil-Military Cooperation Line of activities in the areas of community outreaches such as free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old peoples homes in various selected communities in Nigeria.

“Additionally, the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, will as usual, visit and donate to motherless babies homes and other identified disadvantaged groups in selected communities across the nation.

“These exercises will start concurrently from the 7th of October to 24th of December 2019.

“The Nigerian Army, once again, use this opportunity to enjoin all Nigerians not to panic on seeing an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies as well as the movement of Military vehicles /hardware.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the nation of her commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians (which in addition to training of her personnel) is one of the bases for the exercises.”

