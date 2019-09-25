25 Kidnappers arrested in Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command says it has arrested 26 notorious kidnappers, including those responsible for the kidnap of the member of Kaduna State House of Assembly and three students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said the kidnappers were arrested in different parts of the state by a combined team of different police operational units led by the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad.

The statement reads:

“On 6/9/19 at about 2300hrs, a combined teams of Police operational units from the Command led by the IGP’S Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder acted on Intel and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding Villages in Igabi L. G. A and in the process, arrested one Buhari Bello a 34yrs old notorious Kidnapper and seven others.

“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they belong to the gang of notorious Kidnappers /Armed Robbers that have been terrorizing Kaduna -Abuja and Kaduna -Zaria Expressways.

“Investigation further revealed that, the suspects are responsible for the kidnap of Hon Suleiman Dabo a Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly recently and the sum of four hundred and fifty thousand naira (#450, 000) has been recovered from one of the suspects which he confessed to being his share of the ransom paid by the victim. Efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons. Update on the ongoing investigation will follow accordingly, please.

“Furthermore, in its resolve to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the State especially along the major Highways, the Command has intensified carefully planned and well-coordinated raidings on all identified bandits camps.

Also read:

“Combined teams of Policemen from the Command’s operational units, the IGP’S IRT, Special forces and some hunters/vigilantes were mobilised for the operation. The operation has successfully raided and dislodged Bandits from camps located in the following areas; Maigiginya and Gurguzu of Igabi L. G. A. In one of the fierce encounter, the operatives succeeded in neutralising bandits’ ambush, killed about three suspected Bandits, recovered two AK47 Rifles and three operational Motorcycles. Efforts are on to dislodge them from all the criminal camps within the Command.

“On 7/9/2019, the current operation has also raided Barebri and other Bandits’ camps within Buruku axis and arrested eighteen Kidnap suspects who on interrogation revealed that, they were responsible for the Kidnapping incident of 26th August 2019 along Kaduna Abuja Road where six persons were kidnapped including the three ABU students, killing of a police inspector and carting away with his AK47 Rifle. The suspects are currently helping Police investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc, enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the Police with relevant information that will help the Command to overcome the recent security problems” the statement reads.

Vanguard