Mo Abudu to open UK’s first-ever cinema hub for African, black films

Mo Abudu

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu has announced the opening of EbonyLife Place London, UK’s first-ever cinema hub exclusively for African and black films.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abudu shared the update on Monday alongside a video of the property in a post on her social media page.

According to her, the EbonyLife Place London, located at Wandsworth Road, will be officially opened in October as UK’s first cultural and creative hub dedicated exclusively to African cinematic culture.

“EbonyLife Place London will become the first cinema in the United Kingdom dedicated exclusively to African and Black films, while also creating a vibrant cultural hub celebrating our fashion, music, food and art,” she said.

According to her, the cultural hub will feature several spaces designed to offer visitors more than a cinema experience.

“The space will include our Grand Reception, The Afrobeat Restaurant, Fèhintì Lounge, Maji Concession & Bar, Zuri Retail and The Living Wall Gallery.”

The London project expands the EbonyLife Place brand beyond Nigeria and into the UK, with the new venue positioned as a space for African and Black storytelling, culture and entertainment.

(NAN)