Troops ambush Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi, recover items

Some recovered items

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Troops of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA deployed for counter terrorism and anti-banditry operations in Kebbi State have said that they ambushed Lakurawa Terrorist Group (LTG) on transit to wreak havoc in Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olayinka Osoba, the troops, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of Lakurawa terrorists who were on transit, swiftly mobilised and laid a tactical ambush for the terrorists.

The troops intercepted the terrorists at a known crossing point near Uguwan Hassan village.

He added that after making some contacts, the troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower overwhelmed by the troops’ tactical response, the militants were forced to abandon their mission and retreat in disarray.

Osoba explained that during the encounter, troops recovered some items utilised by the terrorists for logistics and communication, including two motorcycles, mobile phones, T&T communication radios and one Nigerien ID Card belonging to one of the fleeing terrorists from Tilbiri Region of Niger Republic.

“The troops are currently dominating the general area with aggressive patrols and are in active pursuit of the fleeing terrorists to ensure the continued safety and security of the local populace,” he added.

The recent ambush is the latest in a series of counter terrorism gains of the military as they intensify crackdown on armed groups to liberate the northwest.