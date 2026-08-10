Navy raids militants camp in Bayelsa, arrests wanted kingpin’s associates

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy, in its sustained efforts to disrupt militant networks and strengthen security across vulnerable communities and waterways in the Niger Delta, has raided a suspected militant camp at Fununu Community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and arrested three gang members of a wanted kingpin.

Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, made this known in a statement, saying the wanted kingpin and other members of the gang escaped the offensive

He said, “The operation, conducted by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso on 6 August 2026, resulted in the arrest of three suspected associates of a wanted militant kingpin, Sunday Godlaw, who is allegedly linked to criminal activities including sea robbery, piracy and illegal black sand mining within the area.

“A search of the camp led to the recovery of a pump-action rifle with two live cartridges, three AK-47 magazines, four walkie-talkies, a ballistic vest, two camouflage uniforms, mobile phones, a power bank, machetes and a motorcycle.

“No casualty was recorded during the operation.

“The suspected kingpin and some other members of the group reportedly fled the area during the operation, while the three arrested suspects and recovered items were subsequently handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), Bayelsa State Command, on 7 August 2026 for further investigation and necessary action.

“The operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s continued commitment to dismantling criminal and militant networks, denying them freedom of action and preventing the use of riverine communities as safe havens for unlawful activities.

“The Nigerian Navy will continue to sustain operations in collaboration with relevant security agencies to protect lives and property, secure coastal communities and maintain a safe and secure maritime environment across the Niger Delta.”