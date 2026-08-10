Troops rescue 16 kidnapped victims in Kogi

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Troops have rescued 16 kidnapped persons after engaging suspected bandits in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi.

The victims comprised six males, six females and four children, according to an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The report said the victims were abducted on Saturday, Aug. 9 along Ojuwo-Ajengo-Memarebo and Ojiwo-Itobe roads in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

It said the operation followed intelligence that the victims were sighted around Adumu community in Dekina.

According to the report, the search-and-rescue operation involves troops of 21 Battalion and Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Lugard, the police, vigilantes and Hybrid Forces.

“The security forces eventually made contact with the suspected kidnappers and engaged them, forcing the criminals to abandon their victims and flee.

“However, one member of the Hybrid Forces was killed during the encounter, while one police personnel sustained injuries.

“The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the police in Ajaokuta for further action,” it said.

The military said the operation highlights the continued collaboration among the military, police and local security groups in tackling kidnapping and rescuing victims in Kogi.

(NAN)