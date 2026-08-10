Abuja-Kano road to be completed in November – Umahi

David Umahi, Minister of Works

The Federal Government says the remaining 164 kilometres of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway will be completed by November.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Monday when the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by its President, Mr Babatunde Akinteye, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Umahi said the Federal Government had spent more than N200 billion on the project, adding that the current phase, alongside other components, had received more than 80 per cent payment.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to completing critical road infrastructure across the country, describing the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano corridor as one of the major legacy projects of the administration.

“The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road is 375 kilometres by two, 750 kilometres.

“The President funded part of this project. We have spent over N200 billion on that project.

“We are back here with the remaining 164 kilometres, 82 kilometres by two.

“Both of these projects are costing us N752 billion under the President. Over 80 per cent has been paid. We believe that by November, the entire stretch will have been completed,” he said.

The minister, who expressed concern over the rate of vandalism on federal highways, emphasised the need to take drastic measures to end it.

Umah said that solar streetlights would be installed at intervals along the highway as part of measures to improve safety and visibility.

“I just came back from Lagos when we inaugurated the coastal highway guard. We are going to inaugurate same on this Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria, Kano Superhighway.

“This is because I saw people digging the concrete to remove rods and vandalising the construction.”

He also said the Federal Government was executing several other major road projects across the country, noting that concrete pavement was being adopted on some strategic routes.

He said the government had expanded the scope of some legacy projects to improve connectivity among communities and facilitate the movement of people, goods and services.

The minister urged Nigerian youths and students to take an active role in monitoring federal projects and holding public officials accountable.

He said the ministry was ready to work with NANS and other youth organisations to monitor projects, warning that there should be no blackmail or intimidation of contractors.

“We need to be accountable. If you help us to monitor these projects, please, no blackmail, no intimidation, no altercation with contractors.

“If you do this intelligently and honestly, we are partners,” he said.

Umahi also encouraged young Nigerians to develop skills and engage in productive activities rather than relying solely on government assistance.

On the political discourse ahead of the 2027 elections, Umahi urged youths to assess the performance of the administration and the alternatives being offered by political opponents.

He said Nigerians should focus on issues and policies rather than personalities and sentiments.

“We need to debate on issues. Ask some questions and you will get good results,” he said.

He urged youths to support President Bola Tinubu’s reforms and shun political sentiments having seen the development strides of the President.

Earlier, Akinteye commended Umahi for the infrastructure projects being executed by the Federal Ministry of Works.

According to the NANS president, improved road infrastructure is particularly important to students, who travel across the country for academic activities, examinations, conferences and other engagements.

He said NANS was interested in deepening its partnership with the ministry by monitoring completed and ongoing projects and communicating their impact to students and Nigerians.

Akinteye described infrastructure as critical to education, economic activity and national development, saying good roads could reduce transportation costs and improve students’ access to educational institutions.

The NANS president formally honoured Umahi with the association’s patron and expressed the students’ readiness to partner with the ministry on project monitoring and national development.

(NAN)