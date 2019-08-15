Video: Elephants in Ogun

View this post on Instagram Nigerians Left In Awe After Spotting Elephants Roaming Inside A Bush!!! A post shared by Gossip Mill Nigeria (@gossipmillnaija) on Aug 12, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

There was pandemonium in Ijebu waterside area of Ogun state as a herd of elephants chased villagers who thronged the forest to catch a glimpse of the animal.

A video posted on the Instagram page of “gossipmillnaija” showed the villagers catching a glimpse of the elephants and filming them.

The fun however, turned sour when the elephants in turn started to pursue the youths who were filming their movement.

