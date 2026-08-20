Tinubu’s second term campaign gains momentum with RECAP endorsement

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Renewal Congress of Aladura & Celestial Churches in Politics (RECAP) has officially endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

RECAP’s National Coordinator, Professor Adebayo Adeniji, announced the endorsement during an interview on Thursday, stating that the faith-based political movement believes Tinubu needs consecutive terms to fully realize his economic and institutional reforms.

Professor Adeniji praised Tinubu for implementing difficult but necessary economic policies that previous administrations avoided to secure long-term national sustainability.

He emphasized that sustainable growth takes time, and a second term will provide the stability needed for ongoing infrastructure and development projects to mature.

Adeniji stated that Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda aligns with their vision of national unity, justice, and equal opportunity for all Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines.

The movement urged Christians to pair their prayers with active political engagement, noting that supporting visionary leadership is a core civic responsibility.

He stated that Group MissionRECAP is a faith-based advocacy movement dedicated to mobilizing, educating, and empowering members of the Aladura and Celestial churches.

The group also promotes responsible Christian participation in Nigeria’s democratic process through voter registration, civic engagement, and values-driven governance.