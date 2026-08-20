Video: NFSS vehicle obstructs pedestrian walkway at Mile 2

A vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Forest Security Service, NFSS, has been spotted obstructing a pedestrian walkway at Mile 2 in Lagos State, thereby raising questions about the agency’s activities in the area.

Residents wondered whether the security vehicle had been deployed to the area in connection with forest security operations or for another official assignment.

The NFSS is responsible for supporting efforts to protect Nigeria’s forests and combat criminal activities in forested areas.

As of press time, the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s presence at Mile 2 remained unclear.