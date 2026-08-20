Vehicle dealers fault Lagos VIS over number plate enforcement

By Efe Onodjae

Vehicle dealers in Lagos have faulted the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) over a viral video on enforcing regulations governing the use of number plates, describing the claims in the video as “wrong and misleading.”

The reaction followed a viral video released by the Lagos State VIS in connection with an enforcement operation over alleged violations of number plate regulations by vehicle dealers.

In response, the dealers’ union said the video had created a misleading impression about the regulations governing the use of trade license plates, prompting it to clarify what it described as the actual provisions of the law.

According to the union, the applicable provisions are contained in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 15, Lagos, dated January 23, 2023, Volume 110, under Special Trade Licence, Part III, Section 26.

The union said the regulation provides that a vehicle dealer may obtain any category of trade licence under vehicle dealership, with such license applicable to a motor vehicle in specified circumstances.

It listed the circumstances to include when a motor vehicle has been offloaded from a ship, lighter, train or another road vehicle and is being driven to the dealer’s place of business.

The licence, it added, also covers vehicles being tested after being received, assembled or repaired at the dealer’s business premises, as well as vehicles being tested by or on behalf of an intending purchaser or the owner in the case of a vehicle under repair.

Other circumstances, according to the union, include when a new vehicle under repair is being transported by a dealer in the normal course of business, or when a new or repaired vehicle is being delivered to a purchaser.

However, the union acknowledged that the regulations contain certain prohibitions.

These, it said, include carrying passengers or goods for hire or reward; using the vehicle by persons not engaged in testing or inspecting it with a view to purchasing it; and using a vehicle under dealership between 6pm and 6am.

The union argued that the major restriction affecting dealers was the stipulated time limit, describing it as discriminatory, absurd and out of tune with current realities in the motor trade.

“The only noteworthy restriction is in time, which is from 6pm to 6am, as all other restrictions as stated above are neither here nor there,” the union said.

The union said it would intensify its advocacy for a review and eventual removal of the time restriction, arguing that the provision is no longer compatible with the realities of modern business operations.

It also called on the Lagos State transport sector to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law governing number plate regulations.

The union warned that it would not allow its members to be subjected to intimidation, harassment or actions capable of stifling their businesses.

It urged relevant authorities to ensure enforcement activities were carried out in accordance with the law.