Aiyedatiwa appoints commissioner, 3 SAs, 90 SSAs, 910 Special Assistants

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo State has approved a fresh round of appointments involving one commissioner, three special advisers, 90 senior special assistants and 910 special assistants in a bid to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

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The appointments were announced in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the statement, Governor Aiyedatiwa nominated Erelu Taibat Oloruntoba from Akoko North-West Local Government Area as Commissioner for Special Duties.

Her nomination has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Aiyedatiwa also appointed three new special advisers:

Hon. Abimbola Fajolu – Special Adviser on Environment

Chief Ade Adeniyi – Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development

Mr. Muyiwa Ogunyemi- Special Adviser on Transport

A list of some of the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants was also released.

They include:

Erelu Toyin Ogungbure – Women Mobilisation, South

Bidemi Obayangbon – Forestry

Gboluge Olufunmi Alex – Community Engagement, South

Hon. Akin Adeniyi – Community Engagement, Central

Obayan Theophilus Ayodeji – Community Engagement, North

Kelvin Solomon- Students Affairs

Adeolu Iwakun – Volunteer Services

Samson Job Bazuaye – Oil and Gas

Fade Ojamomi- Youth Empowerment and Job Creation

Sam Adepoju – Public Engagement

Alhaji Samad Orijeminiyi – Scholarship

Victor Omodara- Grassroots Mobilisation

Abayomi Adefolalu – Photography

Alhaji Abdulkadiri Adenoyi, Prince Nzuoma Egbulefu, and Alhaji Garba Goni – Non-Indigenes.

Adeniyan said that the full list of the 90 Senior Special Assistants and 910 Special Assistants will be made public in due course.

The statement added that all the appointments take immediate effect.

Vanguard News