Aiyedatiwa appoints commissioner, 3 SAs, 90 SSAs, 910 Special Assistants

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
By Dayo Johnson, AKURE
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo State has approved a fresh round of appointments involving one commissioner, three special advisers, 90 senior special assistants and 910 special assistants in a bid to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.
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The appointments were announced in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.
According to the statement, Governor Aiyedatiwa nominated Erelu Taibat Oloruntoba from Akoko North-West Local Government Area as Commissioner for Special Duties.
Her nomination has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
Aiyedatiwa also appointed three new special advisers:
Hon. Abimbola Fajolu – Special Adviser on Environment
Chief Ade Adeniyi – Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development
Mr. Muyiwa Ogunyemi- Special Adviser on Transport
A list of some of the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants was also released.
They include:
Erelu Toyin Ogungbure – Women Mobilisation, South
Bidemi Obayangbon – Forestry
Gboluge Olufunmi Alex – Community Engagement, South
Hon. Akin Adeniyi – Community Engagement, Central
Obayan Theophilus Ayodeji – Community Engagement, North
Kelvin Solomon- Students Affairs
Adeolu Iwakun – Volunteer Services
Samson Job Bazuaye – Oil and Gas
Fade Ojamomi- Youth Empowerment and Job Creation
Sam Adepoju – Public Engagement
Alhaji Samad Orijeminiyi – Scholarship
Victor Omodara- Grassroots Mobilisation
Abayomi Adefolalu – Photography
Alhaji Abdulkadiri Adenoyi, Prince Nzuoma Egbulefu, and Alhaji Garba Goni – Non-Indigenes.
Adeniyan said that the full list of the 90 Senior Special Assistants and 910 Special Assistants will be made public in due course.
The statement added that all the appointments take immediate effect.
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