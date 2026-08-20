Kogi West: APC aspirant opposes transfer of case to Abuja

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the May 18, 2026 Kogi West senatorial primary, Bamidele Samuel Aro, has opposed the transfer of a suit challenging the candidacy of Senator Sunday Karimi from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to Abuja.

Aro had approached the court seeking, among other reliefs, a determination of whether the APC was bound by its constitution, electoral guidelines and the Electoral Act in the nomination of its candidate for the 2027 Kogi West senatorial election.

He is also challenging the validity of the party’s submission of Karimi’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Aro is seeking a declaration that the APC primary purportedly won by Karimi was invalid and that the submission of another candidate’s name to INEC on July 11, 2026, was null and void.

He is further asking the court to hold that, having not withdrawn his candidacy, the party is bound to recognise him as its lawful candidate for the election.

He also wants an order directing INEC to accept and recognise his name as the APC candidate for Kogi West Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

When the matter came up for mention before Justice Isah Dashen of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, counsel to Karimi, Ayo Jonathan, informed the court that he had received a letter indicating that the case had been transferred to the Federal Capital Territory on security grounds.

However, counsel to Aro, Johnson Usman, opposed the transfer, arguing that the claim of insecurity in Kogi State was unfounded and insufficient to warrant moving the case.

Usman noted that hundreds of vehicles travelled through Kogi State daily, arguing that the security situation should not constitute a basis for relocating the case.

Responding, Justice Dashen said he could not stop the transfer because it was ordered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The judge explained that the relocation was a directive of the Chief Judge and was therefore beyond his authority to reverse.