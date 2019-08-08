by Benjamin Njoku

Celebrity photographer and wife of pop singer, Timi Dakolo, Busola has reiterated her resolve to fight to the finish following the rape allegation she levelled against Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola made this declaration against the backdrop of an interview with the UK Guardian, where she was quoted as saying that she signed police’s invitation letter to Abuja at gunpoint.

Busola Dakolo had accused Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago when she was still 16 years old.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Busola thanked all for the goodwill and best wishes.

According to her, she did not sign a counter-petition or acquiesce to any counter-petition.

Busola Dakolo wrote: ” The interview with the UK Guardian was held two weeks ago when the police came to my house. It is not a new interview.”

“I did not sign a counter-petition or acquiesce to any counter-petition. I am very grateful for all those who have reached out, including from institutions that are to help us get justice.” Busola Dakolo

“Our legal and police case continues. This has not ended by any chance. This is about many young girls who must know they can get justice when they speak. I continue to be resolute and thank you for standing with us.” Busola Dakolo stated

