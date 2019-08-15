By Esther Onyegbula

Authorities and community leaders have been urged to prioritise the need to develop child language and continue to pay deserving attention to language disabilities and general communication disorder for a proper child upbringing, a professor of Linguistics in Child Language and Communication Disorder at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Shirley Yul-Ifode, has advised.

She said there is an absence of attention in the area of children’s communication pattern and disorder in Nigeria, which practically makes the inculcation of societal values and traditions in the children difficult and thereby breeds the resultants social vices.

Yul-Ifode stated this on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 at the NOUN headquarters in Abuja, while presenting her Inaugural Lecture on the topic: “The Child Beyond the Breath of Life: Our Corporate Concern.”

Also read:

The lecture, which the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, said was the university’s 14th in the series, was part of the requirement of any lecturer who attains the rank of a professorship in the academic journey. Yul-Ifode said the consequences of a communication disordered person transcend the communication activity, “because of the relationship between the developing child and his language, the medium of communication, which is an index of normal/healthy development, maladjustment, as well as some developmental disorders.”

“Any family that goes beyond the breath of life and pays attention to the language development of a child will be able to identify deviations not only in the communication patterns, when they arise but also in other areas of the development of the child for early intervention,” she added.

Yul-Ifode, a native of Emevor town in Delta State, admonished parents to provide help.

Vanguard