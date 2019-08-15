Police arraign 3 security guards for alleged negligence

The police on Thursday arraigned three security guards who allegedly failed to prevent crime in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Zakarihawu Wudu; 24, Sule Hassan; 40, and Kayode Amusan; 51, with two counts of conspiracy and negligent conduct.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendants committed the offence at 2.40 a.m. on Aug. 3, on Wulemotu Ajoke St., Akoka, Lagos.

Olaluwoye alleged that while on duty at Akoka, thieves stole vehicle accessories.

He alleged that the defendants were not able to catch the thieves or account for the motor parts that were stolen.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 410 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Reports have it that both sections stipulate two-year jail term each for conspiracy and neglect to prevent a felony.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for mention.

