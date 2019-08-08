Obiano, Okonkwo, Onunkwo, others grace Alexreports wedding

By Chris Onuoha

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano is among the top dignitaries that showed a special love to the popular Journalist and award winning PR strategist, Alex Nwankwo who tied knot with his lovely bride, Esther Nwankwo in Uga town, of Anambra State.

His Excellency who was ably represented by his Commissioner for Land, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali, congratulated the social media expert and encouraged him to ply the marital route with cautions as it is not all bed or roses.

Other top government officials and captains of industry that were physically present include the Honorary Counsel of Congo DRC to Nigeria, His Excellency, Prince Don Okonkwo; Billionaire politician, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo; Dr. Onyeka Eze; Canadian Philanthropist, Mr Peter Kilgore and others.

The wedding of Alex and his bride, Esther, was held over the weekend with the distinguished presence of iconic billionaire personalities in Nigeria and across the globe.

The event witnessed the dramatic traditional rites as required under the Uga tradition, as well as other joyful activities that include the dance performance by the couples and family members, the customary spray of cash money on the couples while dancing and presentation of gifts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Nwankwo appreciated the presence of the Anambra state governor’s representative, stressing that it was indeed a reflection of his responsive leadership. He also thanked High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo for making an honorable appearance at his wedding. Alexreports noted that his loyalty to the High Chief Onunkwo will remain undaunted.

He also extended gratitude to Dr. Onyeka Eze for his financial support that ensured the success of the traditional marriage ceremony. He further appreciated everyone who came from far and near to witness the conjugal bliss of his marriage.

Many of the grooms associates who posted their congratulatory messages on their social media platform include popular Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim; top Comedian AY who posted the event video on his Instagram among others. However, prior to the wedding, Kebbi First Lady, Honorable Tony Nwulu, Hon. Shina Peller, Hon. Ned Nwoko among others extended their goodwill messages to him.

