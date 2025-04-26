Billionaire wedding rocks Anambra as Obiejesi, Okonkwo families unite

By Juliet Ebirim

The Acropolis Resort Hall in Okija, a sprawling 10,000-seater venue owned by billionaire Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi (Obijackson), was the epicenter of a high-society event over the weekend as the traditional marriage ceremony of his daughter, Kenechukwu, to Ugochukwu Okonkwo, son of fellow billionaire businessman Sir Emma Bishop Okonkwo, unfolded in grand style.

The event drew a constellation of Nigeria’s most influential figures from the realms of politics and business, as they converged to witness the union of the offsprings of these respected business moguls.

Among the notable attendees were billionaire oil magnate and Chairman of Oranto Oil, Prince Arthur Eze; former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi; and Senator Chris Ngige. Other prominent personalities include billionaire Obi Cubana, Senator Dr. Tony Nwoye, Senator Victor Umeh, Chief Osita Chidoka, Chief Chris Uba and legendary veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

The ceremony also played host to an impressive array of traditional rulers from across the nation, including Igwe Alfred Achebe of Onitsha and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Adding to the spectacle, a captivating video capturing the couple’s grand entrance has become a viral sensation online, drawing widespread admiration from Nigerians both within and outside the country.

The footage showcased the groom’s majestic arrival, resplendent in elaborate traditional regalia. A particularly striking element was the lion’s head he carried on his shoulder, a powerful symbol embodying strength, royalty, and deep ancestral pride.

The bride’s entrance was equally breathtaking, as she was carried in a glistening golden palanquin, gracefully lifted by men attired in traditional Igbo clothing. She stunned in a bedazzled gold dress, fully beaded to perfection with intricate coral beads, and a regal headpiece, embodying the grace and elegance befitting Igbo royalty.