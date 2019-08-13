Insecurity: President Buhari alone cannot do everything – Emir Usman-Jibrin

Nasarawa (Nasarawa state) – The Emir of Nasarawa in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman-Jibrin, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him tackle insecurity and other challenges currently facing the country.



Usman-Jibrin made the call on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa state.

Usman Ibrahim, a former Minister of State for Environment, said that leaders needed the support of their people to succeed, hence the need for Nigerians to support the president and the governor.

The traditional ruler also urged Nigerians to pray for the president and other leaders to succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

He added that sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions in the state would assist the governor to take the state to the next level of development.

According to him, there is the need for people to support and align themselves with the vision of President Buhari.

“The President alone cannot do everything, hence the need for Nigerians to give the President the needed support,” he said.

The emir urged his subjects and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their religious and political affiliations

“I want to call on Nigerians to co-exist peacefully because peace is a necessary requirement for the development of any nation.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable. If there is no peace, there will be no development,” he said.

The emir also urged Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities in the interest of peace and development. (NAN)

Vanguard