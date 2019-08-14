Breaking News
Translate

Golden Eaglets begin camping in Abuja for Brazil 2019

On 11:55 amIn News, Sportsby

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets on Tuesday in Abuja began their camping programme for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals holding in Brazil from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.

Golden Eaglets
Golden Eaglets

The five-times champions had picked a ticket to the competition after finishing among the top four teams at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in April.

“Head Coach Manu Garba has called up 52 players who were expected to arrive in Abuja on Tuesday (Aug. 13),” Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Garba was head coach of the Nigerian squad which won Nigeria’s fourth title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013.

READ ALSO: China 2019: Ujiri tips D’Tigers for World Cup glory

The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at the 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships in China, Japan, Korea Republic and Chile respectively.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola, Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo

Defenders: Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Akulo, Shedrack Tanko, Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman Mohammed, Emeka Egbu

Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Shak, Damilola Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee

Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim

Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus, Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh Emeka, Gideon Asuquo, Bashar Olatunji, Mohammed

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.