Golden Eaglets hopeful Barry Ogbolu reiterates desire to play for Nigeria

Following the Golden Eaglets’ disappointing performance in their recent outing, fast-rising football talent Barry Ogbolu has once again declared his readiness to represent Nigeria.

Ogbolu, who plays for BTB Soccer Academy in Canada, is regarded as one of the most promising Nigerian youngsters abroad. The forward said the Eaglets’ struggles have only strengthened his determination to wear the green-and-white jersey.

“I have always dreamt of playing for Nigeria. Seeing how the Eaglets fared only makes me more eager to give my best whenever I get the opportunity,” he said.

Ogbolu, born in Canada to Nigerian parents — recently emerged as Canada’s Young Most Valuable Player (MVP) after standout performances at the All-Canada Games, where he represented Team Alberta in Saint John, Newfoundland. His tireless energy and commanding displays helped Team Alberta reach the final of the tournament, where they finished second after narrowly missing out on the title.

He also excelled at the FTF Top-60 Boys Showcase, where he was again named MVP. FTF described him as “a relentless fullback who tirelessly covers ground up and down the touchline,” praising his stamina, direct dribbling, and ability to drive his team forward.

Over the past two seasons, Ogbolu has been pivotal in helping BTB Soccer Academy clinch both indoor and outdoor provincial championships. His progress also earned him selection into the Alberta Soccer Provincial Select Program, which led to an invitation to the Canada Summer Games evaluation camp.

Football analysts and pundits argue that Nigeria must begin to cast its net wider in search of top-quality youth players abroad. Many have called on Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba to consider extending invitations to talents like Ogbolu, whose performances overseas demonstrate the potential to strengthen the national youth setup.

Observers believe Ogbolu’s commitment, coupled with his Nigerian roots and rising reputation abroad, makes him a strong candidate to inject fresh energy into Nigeria’s youth teams, which have struggled in recent years to replicate their past dominance.