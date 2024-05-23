WAFU B U-17: Golden Eaglets qualify for semifinals after 3-0 defeat of Togo

Golden Eaglets forward Edward Ochigbo named Player of the Match [PHOTO CREDIT: NFF]

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship after defeating Togo 3-0 in Accra, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Golden Eaglets were second in group B of the WAFU B U-17 Championship going into their final game of the round.

NAN recalls that the game was initially scheduled for Wednesday evening, but was postponed to Thursday morning due to a heavy downpour that got the pitch soaked.

NAN reports that Abdulmuiz Adeleke opened the scoring after an impressive attack, with Abdulmuiz Oladimeji supplying the assist.

After scoring the goal, the Golden Eaglets kept on with their pressure to increase their points.

Fortunately for the Eaglets again, in the 35th minute, Rapha Adams scored the second goal through a header after a cross from Simon Cletus.

In the 57th minute of the match, the Eaglets again scored their third goal through Adeleke.

NAN reports that Adeleke missed an opportunity to increase the Eaglets’ goals to four in the 68th minute after they won a penalty following a handball in Togo’s area.

With the outcome of today’s match, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will play in the semi-final of the championship, where they will meet Ivory Coast, who played a goalless draw against Burkina Faso.

NAN reports that Adams assured Nigerians that they would come out victorious in their encounter with Togo in Accra, Ghana. (NAN)