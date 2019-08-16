Election tribunal: APC, PDP trade tackles in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Marcelenius Nlemigbo-led Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, accused Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of engaging in blackmail against it on account of the party’s evidence before the governorship tribunal.

Pooh-poohing the allegation, Imo State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Demian Opara, said the ruling party had not sponsored any publication against APC and advised the opposition party to face the matter at the tribunal.

According to Imo PDP, “we cannot sponsor any bad or negative publication against any citizen of the state. The matter they are talking about is before the tribunal and a lot of people come to the tribunal to listen to what they will say and they go out to make their own judgement.

“They have a case at the tribunal; they should go and face the tribunal and stop looking here and there. What I want to say is that PDP cannot sponsor any publication against anybody in the state.

However, Nlemigbo, in a statement asked PDP to stop throwing caution to the wind and using propaganda to incite members of the public.

He said: “The Imo State wing of All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned the state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to desist from spreading falsehood about proceedings at the Governorship Elections Tribunal and using propaganda and blackmail to incite the public.

“PDP sponsored a publication wherein it alleged, among other fallacies, that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who testified at the tribunal over the omitted results from 388 polling units did not get clearance from the police authorities before doing so.

“We regretted that PDP has thrown caution to the winds by making such wild allegations even when it knows that the DCP in question did not only get the permission of the Police authorities, but in fact tendered an authority letter from the IG to that effect.

“We wondered why the PDP should resort to such cheap lines to dent the image of the tribunal before the public even when they know the truth.

“PDP is making a mistake to think that hiding under faceless writers to drag the reputation of the tribunal to the mud will shield them because it is an open secret that they are behind the publications.

“We have all the facts about their meetings and their plans to use the media to spread falsehood to incite the public and blackmail the tribunal.”