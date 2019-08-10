Eid ul-Adha: APC urges Nigerians to shun divisive utterances

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has joined the Muslim faithful on the commemoration of Eid ul-Adha, urging Nigerians to use the period to pray for the nation and shun all divisive utterances of some unpatriotic elements.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the festival is a period to remind Nigerians of their collective sacrifices for the nation and the need to eschew bitterness.

Part of the statement reads: “We urge all to imbibe the lessons of the important Islamic festival which exemplifies sacrifice and fulfilment of promise as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (RTA).

“As we celebrate the Sallah feast with family, friends and loved ones, Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians are implored to show love to neighbours and cater for the less privileged around us.

“In our national life, Eid ul-Adha is a reminder for us to make our individual and collective sacrifices for the well-being, unity, peace and development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We must therefore shun the disruptive and divisive utterances and actions emanating from some unpatriotic quarters lately.

“In our private capacity, official duties, wherever we find ourselves, we must all exhibit the pan-Nigerian spirit. We should embrace our country’s diversity and harness it for good. We must see every Nigerian as a brother. We should take advantage of his strength, help him with his weakness. That is the only way we can grow as a country”.

Vanguard