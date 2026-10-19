CALC faults AAC over declaration of court as campaign venue

Group warns against actions capable of disrupting judicial proceedings

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Centre for Advocacy for Credible Leadership (CALC) has criticised the African Action Congress (AAC) for declaring the environs of the Federal High Court and the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja as official campaign venues for October, warning against actions capable of undermining public order and disrupting judicial proceedings.

The group, in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Mr Samuel Kolawole, described the AAC’s announcement as an irresponsible political provocation that could turn sensitive judicial and government institutions into centres of political confrontation.

CALC said political parties must exercise restraint as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections, stressing that political activities should not threaten public safety or the independence of judicial institutions.

The group expressed particular concern over the AAC’s planned mobilisation of supporters to the Federal High Court on Monday, October 19, 2026, saying the move could heighten tensions around the court.

“While every political party and citizen has the constitutional right to express grievances, criticise government policies and demand justice, such rights must be exercised within the limits of the law,” the statement said.

It added that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly should not be used to justify disrupting court proceedings, intimidating public institutions or creating conditions for a breakdown of law and order.

Addressing the party’s position on the legal proceedings involving its presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, CALC said the appropriate response to any perceived politically motivated litigation was to pursue lawful remedies through the courts.

“A political party cannot unilaterally transform the premises of a court or a government ministry into campaign grounds simply because its candidate is involved in litigation,” the group said.

CALC maintained that the rule of law must take precedence over political mobilisation and warned against attempts to turn public institutions into arenas for partisan confrontation.

The organisation also raised concerns about the implications of heightened political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections, saying any strategy that encourages confrontational mobilisation or hostility around state institutions warranted public scrutiny.

It cautioned, however, that suspicions of attempts by anti-democratic forces, within or outside Nigeria, to undermine democratic institutions must be supported by credible evidence and subjected to proper investigation.

The group urged Nigerians, particularly young people and political party supporters, to avoid mobilisation that could expose them to unlawful conduct, violent confrontations or the disruption of judicial proceedings.

It also called on the AAC leadership to reconsider the implications of its announcement and ensure that its activities did not obstruct access to the courts, interfere with the administration of justice or endanger judges, court personnel, lawyers, security officers and other citizens.

CALC urged the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other relevant security agencies to take preventive measures to protect the Federal High Court, the Federal Ministry of Justice and surrounding public facilities.

It further called for the investigation of credible threats of violence, intimidation or organised disruption, insisting that anyone found to have engaged in criminal conduct should be dealt with in accordance with the law, regardless of political affiliation or status.

The group stressed that any security response must remain professional, impartial and proportionate, with due respect for citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and lawful expression.

“The objective must be to prevent violence and preserve public order, not to suppress legitimate political opposition,” it said.

CALC reiterated that Nigeria’s democratic process should be guided by constitutional procedures, peaceful political competition and credible elections rather than intimidation or attempts to draw public institutions into political confrontations.

It urged political actors to avoid rhetoric and strategies capable of inflaming tensions ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that the polls must take place in an atmosphere of peace, security and respect for the law.