DESOPADEC : we are committed to project delivery – Omatsuli

The member representing Itsekiri ethnic nationality in the board of Delta State Oil Producing Commission (DESOPADEC), Mr. Griftson Timeyin Omatsuli has reiterated the commission’s commitment toward project delivery, saying that the core mandate of the intervention agency is to transform the communities into modern cities.

Omatsuli made this disclosure yesterday while on an inspection tour of ongoing, completed and abandoned projects in Warri South local government area.

He urged the communities to remain peaceful and allow contractors to do their job to enable the government to achieve its developmental plans.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is determined to leave a lasting legacy for the people of Oil producing communities,” Omatsuli added.