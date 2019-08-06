Court remands man for defiling 8-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered that a 35-year-old man, who defiled an eight-year-old girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri prison.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case until Nov. 11.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant, who lives at Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, committed the offence on July 21.

Emuerhi alleged that the case was reported at the Bariga Police Division by the girl’s mother and later transferred to the Gender section, Ikeja Police Command.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (NAN)

Vanguard